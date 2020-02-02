Inmate walks away from Wichita work release Facility

Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from a Wichita work release facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says minimum-custody inmate Christopher Zimbelman, 42, left for work at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility that night.

Zimbelman is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 186 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a neck tattoo of “Amanda” and 3 dots on his left eye, and “CXW” on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with khaki pants, and a black baseball cap.

He is currently serving a 40-month sentence for convictions in Sedgwick County including theft and violation of the Kansas offender registration act. His criminal history includes aggravated arson, criminal threat, criminal damage to property, battery against a correctional officer, aggravated assault, burglary, forgery, and aggravated escape from custody.

Anyone with information on Zimbelman can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.