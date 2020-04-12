Inmates at Wichita Work Facility moved to Lansing prison after man tests positive for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a man at the Wichita Work Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

No information about the patient was released, but KDOC and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are working together to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

KDOC says half of the inmates at the facility were taken to the Lansing Correctional Facility Sunday afternoon. This includes roughly 100 inmates from Wichita who lived on the same floor as the COVID-19 patient.

The inmates will be isolated in a newly-constructed building that hasn't opened yet. This is to make sure they're not intermingling with the general population.

KDOC says the inmates will be at Lansing for at least 14 days.