Inmate escapes work release in Cowley Cowley

A search is underway for an inmate who escaped work release in Cowley County.

The Cowley Courier Traveler reports 24-year-old Connor Becker was looking for a job between 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, but failed to return to the jail at the assigned time.

According to the newspaper, the Cowley County Sheriff's Office filed an aggravated escape from custody report that afternoon since Becker is in jail for a felony. He was arrested for probation violation with former charges of felony theft and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Becker is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 173 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (620) 221-5444.