Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison

An official says dozens of inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours.

Prison spokesman Randy Bowman says the disturbance started about 3 p.m. Thursday in medium-security cell house C when several inmates refused to return to their cells.

He says in an email cited by NBC News that by 1 a.m. Friday all inmates were secured. No injuries were reported. Staff members escaped the cell house safely after the disturbance began.

Bowman says it's unclear what started the riot, which initially appeared to involve about 50 inmates.

4/10/2020 7:00:06 AM (GMT -5:00)