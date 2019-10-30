Internet hails military dog that chased Baghdadi a hero

Not all heroes walk on two legs!

President Trump praises hero dog injured in Baghdadi raid.

President Donald Trump is praising one of the dogs who chased down the world's top terrorist.

Trump tweeted out this picture of the dog he says took part in the u-s operation that led to the death of Isis leader-- Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The dog's name is classified but he is apparently part of the army delta force that executed the raid.

According to Trump, the canine chased Baghdadi down a dead-end tunnel.

Baghdadi then killed himself and three children.

A U.S. defense official says the heroic dog suffered what they believe were injuries from electrocution.

He is currently recovering and has returned to duty with his handler.