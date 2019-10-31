Intrust Bank Arena employees hand out candy to children at Wichita hospital

In the continued effort to make Halloween as inclusive as possible for children across Wichita, employees with Intrust Bank Arena Thursday handed out candy to young patients inside the Pediatric Unit and Child Development Center at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

The IBA employees dressed in costumes to celebrate the holiday with children in the hospital. The group's mission: Making sure that no child in the hospital celebrates a holiday alone.

"We wanted to share the joy with other people who needed it," says Intrust Bank Arena Human Resources Manager Kim Hillard.