Intrust Bank going drive-thru only due to coronavirus

INTRUST Bank Wednesday announced efforts to "support (its) communities in slowing the spread of COVID-19, starting Thursday (March 19, 2020).

These temporary adjustments include the closure of banking centers inside Dillons stores and the closure of its branches' lobbies. While adjustments begin Thursday, the company says four Wichita locations will be open for regular business hours through Friday, March 20 before service shifts to drive-thru-only on Saturday, March 21.

The four branches open through Friday include INTRUST Bank locations at Central and Tyler, 21st and Seneca, 21st and North Rock Road and Douglas and Main.

"Customers who need access to a safe deposit box or need to schedule a loan closing should contact customer service at 316-383-1234 or 800-895-2265 to make arrangements," INTRUST Bank says.

The company advises that you can also access your accounts online or over the phone with representatives available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

"We will remain vigilant regarding these evolving circumstances and will continue to send updates as needed," INTRUST Bank says.