Investigation underway after disturbance at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) reports no injuries after a disturbance Sunday involving more than 100 men at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

The disturbance resulted in a lockdown of a building, but lasted less than two hours, the department of corrections reports. To regain control of the 125 to 150 men involved in what the KDOC describes as "disruptive acts," it says minimal force was used, including chemical agents.

"No staff or residents were injured, and property damage was largely limited to bulletin boards, security cameras and trash being thrown from cells," the KDOC says.

An investigation is underway the determine what caused the disturbance.

The KDOC says the building locked down to the disturbance, Building 2, consists of six living units with a total capacity of 512 medium-security inmates.

The facility also includes a central unit with housing for 832 multi-custody offenders and an east unit with housing for 95 minimum-security inmates.