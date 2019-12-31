Iraqi mourners try to storm US Embassy after airstrikes

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners are trying to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following deadly U.S. airstrikes that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.

The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood on Tuesday, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking till they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy complex there.

AP journalists saw the crowd try to storm the embassy, shouting “Down, down USA!”

The attacked Iraqi militia vowed to retaliate Monday, a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the militia had been targeted over blame for a rocket attack last week that killed an American contractor.

The U.S. attack and the calls for retaliation represent a new escalation in the proxy war between the U.S. and Iran playing out in the Middle East.

