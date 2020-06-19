Is it safe to host a backyard barbecue this summer?

Summer traditions include backyard barbecues. The Sedgwick County Health Department says it is ok to have gatherings, but hosts and guests should know they're taking on a risk by attending parties. SCHD encourages taking these steps to minimize the risk of exposure:

1. Keep the group under 30 people. The county recommends people abide by the Governor's Phase 2 guidelines, which includes limiting gatherings to 30 people or less.

2. Know everyone who is there. Adrienne Byrne, Director of the Sedgwick County Health Department, says you should only invite family and friends. If someone does get COVID-19, the health department needs to contact every person who was at the gathering. "If they weren't able to identify everyone that they were around, then there would be a press release that says 'If you were at so-and-so's house at this address on this day between this time and this time, call the health department because you may have been exposed to COVID 19," said Byrne.

3. Don't have a self-serve food line. Someone should wear gloves and plate the food for guests. Byrne says the concern is not the food itself, but rather touching the serving utensils.

4. Put hand sanitizer in the food line. Have a bottle accessible so guests can sanitize before eating and throughout the party.

5. Have other disinfecting supplies on hand. Remember to disinfect surfaces often. If you're spending time outside, don't forget the bathroom inside. Byrne recommends sanitizing touchpoints in the bathroom after each person.

