Isolated afternoon storms today, severe storms Sunday

Severe weather is looming for Father's Day when the next cold front pushes into Kansas. Large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall all look possible into the evening hours. As storms develop during the late day a couple of the stronger storms may have potential to produce a brief tornado.

Expect temperatures to warm into the 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and isolated late day storms.

Most areas of Kansas remain dry tonight and much of Sunday. However, as a cold front enters Kansas late Sunday afternoon, thunderstorms will develop and move to the southeast. We have issued a Weather Alert Day anticipating some severe storms to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures on Father's Day will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Another round of strong to severe storms are possible Monday evening mainly across southern and southeast Kansas. Nice, less humid weather returns by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy with isolated late day storms possible. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 85.

Tonight: Isolated evening storm or two, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Father's Day: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Evening strong storms developing. Wind: S 10-15;gusty. High: 91.

Sunday Night: Storms likely, a few may be severe. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 68.

Mon: High: 88 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 64 Mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 63 Becoming partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 67 AM showers-storms, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; isolated nighttime storms. Breezy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; breezy.