'It is a dream come true:' Rebecca Shepherd crowned Miss Unstoppable 2020

A new Miss Unstoppable was crowned Saturday at Northwest High School.

Each year, the Arc of Sedgwick County holds the pageant for girls and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The contestants spend a week rehearsing and completing various areas of competition, including interview, talent, runway, and evening gown.

This year, Rebecca Shepherd won the honor of being Miss Unstoppable 2020. She says she was completely shocked.

"It is a dream come true. I thought I was going to have to wait a couple of years, but it is an amazing dream and I’m just beyond thrilled," said Shepherd.

She says she is super excited to represent as Miss Unstoppable at the new baseball field, hockey games and at parades.