Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, Ivanka Trump tour WSU Tech, Textron Aviation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump were in Wichita on Thursday morning.

They toured WSU Tech and met with students who benefitted from the Pledge to America's Workers putting the spotlight on a need to fill certain jobs.

The pledge involves more than 360 companies who say they are committed to creating roughly 14 million career and job training opportunities in the U.S. for students like those at WSU Tech.

Pompeo said the push in America, urging young people to attend four-year schools, was a mistake. He said skills like those taught at WSU Tech are in great need. Companies signed the pledge to make sure that need is fulfilled.

Senator Jerry Moran said having a workforce educated in the skills needed to fill the increasing number of positions available in the state is paramount. He said letting students know that the need exists may be even more important.

"The jobs that are available, they pay well, and they require technical education and we need to make certain that we let folks know to be a success, or you can do it right here in our state," Moran said.

At a roundtable presentation following the tour of the school, Ivanka Trump said Thursday's event represents the fulfillment of a promise made during her father's campaign.

"The president campaigned on rebuilding the American dream and making it attainable and accessible to all Americans regardless of age or background or level of academic achievement. He has been delivering on that vision time and time again. We see it across the nation as every demographic is enjoying unprecedented success," said Adviser Trump.

She and Pompeo visited Textron Aviation following the tour and pledge signing at WSU Tech.

Textron Aviation was one of the first companies to sign the Pledge to America's Workers. The company committed to creating more than 22,000 job opportunities as part of its pledge to American workers.

Congressman Ron Estes says it's important that others around the nation see what's happening in Kansas.

"There's just so many great things that we've got going on in Wichita, south-central Kansas, and to be able to showcase our workforce, to be able to showcase the education at WSU Tech and other things throughout Kansas, Kansas is leading the country in some of this workforce development issues, said Estes.

Spirit Aerosystems announced that it is joining the pledge to create more than 33,000 opportunities for American workers.

Bombardier, Airbus, and J R Custom Metal Products Inc. also committed to creating thousands of more job opportunities in the near future.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrived in Wichita Wednesday evening ahead of visits Thursday at the WSU Tech National Center for Aviation Training and Textron Aviation.

The visits include tours of the facilities and roundtable discussions with local aviation leaders concerning American jobs and workforce development.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump are set to visit Wichita on Thursday.

The two will first visit WSU-Tech National Center for Aviation Training for a tour and roundtable. Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech and Vice President of Workforce Development at Wichita State University, is a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board co-chaired by Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The Board is made up of business, education, government, and not-for-profit leaders who provide recommendations on how to ensure American workers remain the best workforce in the world.

After the roundtable, a group of Wichita-based aviation companies will sign the Pledge to America’s Workers, including Spirit AeroSystems, the largest employer in the state of Kansas. The Pledge to America’s Workers is a White House initiative that boasts pledges from over 360 companies who have so far committed to over 14 million new or enhanced career and job training opportunities for American workers.

After the signing, the Secretary and Advisor Trump will visit Textron Aviation for a tour and meet and greet with Textron Aviation employees who have benefited from Textron’s Pledge to America’s Workers commitment of 22,240 opportunities.

Textron is one of 360 companies taking part in the White House mission to hire and train millions or workers over the next five years.

The Textron Aviation opportunities have been realized largely through the Aviation Pathway partnership with WSU Tech.

The program is a high school aviation curriculum, where students have the opportunity to receive their high school diploma and technical certificate in Aviation Production or Aviation Maintenance upon graduation. The classes take place at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training, and the students are guaranteed an interview with both Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems upon completion.

"We are just beyond A. thrilled and B. honored to have (Pompeo) on campus, as well as advisor Ivanka Trump," WSU Tech Executive Director for Strategic Communications Andy McFayden says. "It's just going to be another opportunity for us to continue amplifying the importance of the model we've built here and the aviation industry."