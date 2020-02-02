J Blavin, Bad Bunny perform with Shakira, J-Lo in Super Bowl Halftime Show

If you're like any of the millions of fans who watched the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, you may be wondering who were the rappers that shared the stage with the main artists?

According to Billboard, the two were J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny performed "I Like It" as well of a snippet of "Chantaje" with Shakira while Balvin performed "Que Calor" and "Mi Gente" with Lopez.

Another surprise guest was Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who sang with her mother during what was undoubtedly celebration of Latin music.

In an interview with The Associated Press a day before she and Shakira blazed the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Lopez said she hoped her performance with Colombian singer Shakira would inspire and unite people.