Jackson, Morris counties report cases of COVID-19

Two more Kansas counties have announced cases of coronavirus.

Morris County

On Wednesday, the Morris County Health Department said it was notified that two residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the two people visited a number of locations while symptomatic:

Watts Coffee - March 12 & 13 - morning

Rays Apple Market - March 12th - mid-morning

Life Center - March 13 - morning

Twin Lakes Liquor Store - March 13 - mid-afternoon

Ad Astra Restaurant - March 13 - 6:30 p.m.

"The Morris County Health Department will be closed to the public at this time. This will allow our staff to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and our efforts to keep Morris County resident safe and healthy," said the health department in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The health department can be reached by phone at 620-767-5175.

-----

Jackson County

Health officials in Jackson County have confirmed their first case of the coronavirus.

In a news release from NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Jackson Co. Health Officer Angela Reith said they were made aware of the case Wednesday night.

Reith says the person is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials.

Staff members also began identifying contacts of the person who is infected.

Their identity has not been released.

-----

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment keeps an updated list of coronavirus cases in the state. As of March 18, there were 21 cases in the following counties: Butler (1), Douglas (1), Franklin (1), Johnson (11), Leavenworth (2) and Wyandotte (5). Also, two out-of-state residents tested positive in Ford and Miami counties.