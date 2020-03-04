James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to coronavirus

The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global theatrical marketplace.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

Publicity plans for the film in China, Japan and South Korea were previously canceled.

Hollywood film release and production schedules have already been affected by the outbreak.

Last week, Paramount Pictures halted production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film, which had been scheduled to shoot in Italy and postponed the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

