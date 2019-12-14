Jeff. Co. Sheriff: Around 75 animals found in large animal cruelty case

Sheriff Jeff Herrig of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says around 75 animals have been found in a large animal cruelty case east of Perry Lake.

Animals are being found both dead and alive. No arrests have been made.

Deputies and the Humane Society have been on the scene at 7600 Lookout Trail for the last several hours.

Deputies estimate there are around 75 animals involved, ranging from chickens, ducks, peacocks, rabbits, cats, and dogs.

Sheriff Herrig says the case will be forwarded to the county attorney for possible charges.

So far 9 dead rabbits, 5 dead chickens, 1 dead cat, 11 live rabbits, 11 live cats, 15 live birds, 1 live dog, and 1 live peacock have been found.

Investigators are still counting ducks and pigeons, and searching for more animals.

This is an ongoing investigation, 13 NEWS will provide more updates as soon as they become available.