Jewell County Sheriff's Office warns of 'Lightning Protection Specialists' scam

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a group of three to five men that are targeting elderly residents, claiming to be “Lightning Protection Specialists” from Grand Island, Neb.

The men are examining roofs and telling victims their roofs will be protected for “X” amount of years if the victim writes a check for “X” amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said this is not believed to be a real company. If the men show up to your home, you should call the Jewell County Sheriff's Office at 785-378-3194.