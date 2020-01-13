'Jinxed' fan's decision to leave early credited for fueling Chiefs comeback

Charles Penn spent about $200 for decent seats to watch his favorite team host a playoff game.

KCTV-5

But as Sunday's error-filled first quarter unfolded and the Chiefs found themselves in an improbable, three-touchdown hole, Penn took one for his team.

Having experienced playoff heartache in Arrowhead Stadium before and feeling heat from his friends, Penn began to suspect his friends were right. Maybe he was a "jinx."

Penn left the stadium and drove home to watch the triumphant comeback on his TV. As he left Arrowhead, he took to Twitter to record himself making his grand exit and explaining his situation.

"Something had to shake," he told KCTV-5 . "I had to make a decision. I had to leave. And then, when I got close to pulling into my garage, the Chiefs had scored.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among those who lightheartedly encouraged Penn to stay home to watch next week's AFC Championship game against Tennessee.

With a smile, Penn says that's just what he plans to do.