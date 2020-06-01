Job market unfavorable for many Kansans looking for work

While businesses open across Kansas, the struggle continues for many trying to get back into to the workforce. Some struggle to find the pay they want, or say they are overqualified for available jobs. Others say they are looking, but can't get a call back.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 250,000 Kansans filed for unemployment, but with businesses clear to reopen, some are finding that jobs still are not available.

This time last year, more than 95,000 job postings were available across the state. In the past month, job openings have tanked as unemployment rates have spiked.

It's not just a concern with job openings. Some employers are struggling to fill available positions.

Data from the Workforce Center in South Central Kansas shows nearly 29,0000 jobs available, but only 7,000 job seekers submitted resumes.

Some aren't looking for a job because they're waiting to get a call back from their employers before the COVID-19 pandemic. The $600 boost in unemployment benefits expires by the end of July and recruiters advise that if you're out of work and not looking for a job, you should start now, and if you are looking, stay persistent.