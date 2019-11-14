Job opportunity: Get paid $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

A dream job opportunity comes for those who love Christmas and enjoy the holiday-themed Hallmark movies playing this time of year.

CenturyLink announces it's looking to hire someone willing to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

"If you think that's you, we'll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festival guilty pleasures," the company says.

You can have the movie marathon in the comfort of your own home. Century Link lists three rules for the perfect candidate. The first rule is that you can't just like Christmas. You should love it. The second is that you must be at least 18 -years old and a U.S. resident. Finallly, you need to be willing to document the Hallmark movie-marathon experience on social media.

"We want you to have opinions--lots of them," Century Link says.

If you're selected for the job, Century Link says you'll receive a "Hallmark binge-watching package that includes a streaming service subscription, a packet of hot cocoa, a box of Christmas cookies, a string of fairy lights, a mini Christmas tree and "more Hallmark swag than you could ever need."

You can find the application for the job and further instructions for what it entails here.