Joe Biden to hold rally in Kansas City, Mo. on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) The Missouri Democratic Party canceled a presidential candidate forum scheduled for Saturday in Kansas City.
The party said the forum was no longer viable because so many candidates dropped out.
Former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden will instead hold a rally Saturday afternoon at Kansas City's World War I Memorial. The event begins at 4:15 p.m.
Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in downtown Kansas city next Monday.
The Missouri Democratic Primary is next Tuesday.