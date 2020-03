The Johnson County government Monday evening announced schools in the county will be out through at least April 5. The move intends to help combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kansas City station KCTV-5 reports the announcement followed Johnson County Public Health Officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster signing an order to close schools.

The county intends to outline details of the decision at a news conference set for 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 17).