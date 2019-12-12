Jordy Nelson to be inducted into Wisconsin Hall of Fame with Brett Favre

Kansas native and K-State football all-star Jordy Nelson will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020 with Brett Favre.

According to Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, the two will be added to the list of over 140 athletes on June 5th of 2020.

“We are honored and excited to welcome two legendary Packers, and two of my good friends to this historic institution,” said Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Board President Donald Driver.

Nelson holds the all-time record for receiving yards in a season for the Packers, 1,519 yards in 2014. He also ranks 3rd in franchise history in receptions with 550.