Judge: Suit against Wichita officer who fatally shot Andrew Finch can move forward

A judge says a lawsuit can move forward against a Wichita police officer who fatally shot an innocent man in 2017 while responding to a hoax emergency call stemming from a dispute between two online gamers.

The death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch drew national attention to “swatting.” That's a form of retaliation in which someone reports a false emergency to get authorities to descend on an address.

The address the gamers used was old, leading police to Finch, who was not involved in the dispute. U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes on Friday refused to grant Officer Justin Rapp’s request for summary judgment in the federal lawsuit filed by Finch’s family.

Based on today’s ruling, the case against Wichita Police Officer Justin Rapp will move forward to a jury trial," a statement from the Finch family attorney Andrew M. Stroth says." The court correctly recognized that when a police officer shoots and kills a person who he is sworn to protect and who poses no threat to him or anyone else is not entitled to qualified immunity... "We view this decision as a significant step towards achieving justice for the Finch family. Two children no longer have their father as a result of the unjustified actions of Officer Justin Rapp."

