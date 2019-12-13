Judge delays decision on removing Texas baby’s life support

A Texas judge has extended a temporary injunction that keeps a 10-month-old on life support through the new year.

The child was born prematurely with a rare heart defect.

The hospital that has been treating her believes nothing can be done for the girl. They say she's in pain and it's cruel to keep her alive artificially.

Her family wants to keep fighting no matter what the cost.

Thursday was one of the good days for Tinslee Lewis, according to her mother Trinity, both in her hospital room and in the courtroom, where a judge ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to keep her on life support until at least Jan. 2, 2020.

"This isn't Tinslee's first rodeo. She's made it this far. I know she's going to continue to fight for her life,” said Trinity Lewis.

Lewis argued she should be the one who makes the final decision on when her daughter's care should end.

Born with a rare heart defect, leading to hypertension and lung disease, physicians and an ethics team decided in October nothing more could be done for the girl.

Attorneys referred to continued treatment as torture and revealed some staff have asked not to be assigned to her care any longer.

"She's in pain and she's suffering as a result of the things we're doing for her to stay alive and to care for her,” said Wini King with Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The case has drawn new attention to the Texas law giving hospitals a process for making end of life decisions.

The attorney general's office supported the argument that the law takes rights away from patients and is unconstitutional.

At the same time, some medical and life advocacy groups support the law.

"There is a measure of review. The family can be present. The family was present in this case. The family got a chance to speak,” said Joe Pojman with Texas Alliance for Life.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital say even feeding and bathing Tinslee can cause her body to have a medical crisis and treating that causes even more pain.

They've had to set up a special system for assigning care to Tinslee because many staff members believe they are hurting her rather than helping her.

