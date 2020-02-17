Julie Dombo wins fight for insurance coverage

Four-and-one-half years after surviving a shooting at a phone store in Derby, Julie Dombo wins a big-time victory in her continued adjustment to "a new normal."

Dombo spent months in the hospital and doctors had to amputate parts of her arms and legs. An especially difficult challenge came with trying to get myoelectric limbs she needs in order to continue living her day-to-day life.

Insurance didn't cover the prosthetic limbs. In time for Christmas 2016, a Koch Industries VP stepped up to buy prosthetic hands for Dombo. The gift gave her hope, but her push for legislation to help fellow amputees in Kansas continued. She made it her mission to see that amputees get proper help from their insurance providers.

Monday, Eyewitness news learned that Dombo, with the help of Kansas House Representative Blake Carpenter, took a major step forward in her mission.

Blue Cross Blue Shield sent her a letter Monday afternoon, agreeing to cover prosthetic devices for her, starting in January 2021. The insurance company agreed to cover prosthetics when the device is medically necessary for a patient to return to everyday life.

In addition, the benefit includes coverage associated with the use, maintenance, sizing and repair of prosthetic devices.

"I was ecstatic that under their own volition, they changed their policy to say that if you have a doctor's note that says you need myoeletric hands or a microprocessor knee, you can get it and they will pay for it," she says.

On his Facebook page, Carpenter discussed the efforts Dumbo and lawmakers put forth to help amputees in Kansas.

"I am thrilled for Julie and glad we were able to get her issue addressed by the largest insurance company in the state of Kansas," Carpenter wrote.