Juneteenth looks to the past and aspires for the future

In Wichita, Kansas and communities across the United States, celebrations are gearing up for Juneteenth celebrations this Friday, June 19.

A prominent holiday in the African American community, known as the Second Independence Day, it's getting a lot of attention this year.

It's as the nation contends with issues of racism and equality.

"It is the most important thing in these United States from the African American community as well as the community at large," said retired educator Dr. Sharon Cranford.

Juneteenth is a celebration of what happened on June 19, 1865.

"When they [Union Army] arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19. Of course, we abbreviate it to Juneteenth. That's when freedom came," said Dr. Cranford.

She added, "That was the day when we were no longer considered people's property."

Texas was the last Confederate state to surrender to the Union.

It was also two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation while the Civil War was still raging on.

The Kansas African American Museum Education Director Dr. Lona Reeves said, "Most people think they were freed in 1863, how come they didn't know. They were late to the party? When in reality, Texas did not surrender until June 2, 1865."

"It was more of a bluff," said Dr. Cranford. "It wasn't a freedom making document. It was a bluff to say that we are going to win."

After Emancipation became the law of the land, Juneteenth was first celebrated in 1866 in Texas.

Dr. Reeves said, "When the [African American] Texans moved, the celebrations went with them. Emancipation Day, there were different dates all over the county because different states surrendered at different times."

She went on to say, "A lot of the reasons why they left Texas was they were looking for family members who had been sold away or were sold away, and they were trying to reunite, and it really is just about reuniting and fighting for freedom."

"Just because it was in the state of Texas, does not mean that it wouldn't be a celebration for everybody everywhere," said Dr. Cranford.

More than 150 years later, it's a day about family and community.

Dr. Cranford said, "Settling on that [Emancipation] is enough to want us to come together with family and friends and sometimes municipalities to say this is import for our country."

"It is an opportunity for African Americans to get together and remember what it is that had happened to them because and what it is they are looking forward to," said Dr. Reeves. "Juneteenth is really like an ancestral link back to the ancestors that lived through enslavement and forward to now when we're still fighting for freedom."

The day has become known as the U.S.'s Second Independence Day for African Americans.

Dr. Reeves said, "Frederick Douglas, on July 5, 1852, he gave a speech entitled 'What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.' It was about an hour-long speech where he discussed the reasons why Independence Day didn't mean that much necessarily to people who were held in captivity or even people like himself who had won his freedom by running away."

As preparations and events for this year's Juneteenth are well underway, the holiday is gaining more attention and prominence, following the recent deaths of African Americans involving police.

Dr. Cranford said, "Hoping that this year, the young people are very, very adamant about doing something. This is the civil rights renaissance, and I really hope we get it done this time."

Local Gospel Artist Roy Moye III said, "We're kind of always in this climate as African Americans, as Black people in this country, but obviously has come to a head with the murder of George Floyd by police and I just didn't really have any words."

Wichita gospel artist Roy Moye III decided to turn to his talent of singing.

"This allowed me to express the frustration and that pain, but also at the end I wanted to encourage, I wanted to uplift," said Moye III.

On Juneteenth, he is planning to release the song "I Can't Breathe."

"This is a holiday within the Black community that we really celebrate, so I wanted to release the music video and the song on this day to honor that celebration but also to inform. Hopefully, other people, white Americans will be able to listen to the song and get something from it in the sense of 'I could learn something more about the black community," said Moye III

He wanted to make it a community effort, so he collaborated with another local artist, Councilmember Brandon Johnson and one of the young participants he met at a rally in Derby.

"Her voice was just so powerful and moving, and I said, I got to have that to start the song off," said Moye III.

Moye III also wants to use the song as a way to link people to ways they can support the African American community through shopping black, the Kansas African American Museum and the mentoring program Ream Men Real Heroes.

He said this is the first time he's turned to music to express what's happening in the nation and acknowledging local events like the Dockum Drug Store Sit-In.

"Every time I see a killing of an unarmed black man or woman, it's just it's tragic. It feels like you can't breathe, so being able to express that. And for my Black community, just being able to acknowledge and voice the pain but also uplift, uplift my community," said Moye III.

He hopes this can play a part in the overall movement.

"Change is going to come," said Moye III. "It's taking its time. It's frustrating, but we've just got to keep rising."

"Seeing everybody, of all cultures and creeds coming out and saying this is not right," said Dr. Cranford. "Enough is enough, and that's what it's going to take. It's going to take all of us to really, really make a change."

CORE (Community Operations Recovery Empowerment) organizes Juneteenth ICT and has many events planned for the weekend, including many that are virtual because of COVID-19.

"Hopefully, more people will be open to it, will be learning about Juneteenth for the first time. We welcome that." Moye III said, "It's okay if you don't know about it; it's okay to learn about it right now."

Dr. Cranford said, "Encouraged, even though we say we have a long way to go, we understand that, but we also know that we can never let up. As long as there is hatred and greed in the world then those of us with values of fairness, we have to be ready to fight and we have to teach our children, if it rises up again, in another 20, 30 years, be ready to stand and not let it go forth."