K-State, Navy face off in Liberty Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats wrap up a successful first season of the Chris Klieman era with an appearance in the Liberty Bowl against Navy.

The game kicks off at 2:45 p.m. this afternoon (Tuesday) in Memphis, televised on ESPN. The Wildcats enter the game at 8-4, finishing ? in the Big 12 Conference. In the preseason, K-State was picked to finish ninth in the league.

Navy enters the game ranked No. 23 in the country with a 10-2 record.