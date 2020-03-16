K-State cancels in-person classes through end of semester

Kansas State University has announced they will cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies.

According to the university, they have said all classes will be done remotely through the end of the semester.

The commencement ceremonies were set for May 9, May 15 and May 16 on the Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses.

“We are reviewing alternate methods to celebrate the academic achievements of our students and will release details later,” they said.

While most students will no longer be on campus this semester, they are continuing to recruit and enroll students for the next academic year.

Read a full statement from the university below.

Dear K-State community:

Kansas State University plans to maintain its limited operations status through the end of the semester, based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. K-State will follow the guidance regarding events and mass gatherings for the next eight weeks.

We will continue to teach all classes remotely through the end of this semester. Despite the university's limited on-campus operations status, our priorities are to teach and advise students through the semester, continue to recruit and enroll students for the next academic year, and conduct limited mission-critical research and engagement.

The CDC recommends events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing. Therefore, the university has decided to cancel its in-person commencement ceremonies, which were scheduled for May 9, May 15 and May 16 on the Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses. We are reviewing alternate methods to celebrate the academic achievements of our students and will release details later.

As we have drastically reduced the number of employees on our campuses to help mitigate the spread of this virus, thank you for your cooperation and assistance in learning and working remotely. We ask that you not come to any of our campuses at this time, unless officially requested to do so, as we are doing all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Given the move to remote instruction for the remainder of spring semester, Housing and Dining Services will close residence halls and dining centers beginning March 20, the closing process will extend through a 10-day period. An email will be sent to residence hall residents no later than noon Wednesday, March 18, with details on an orderly and structured move-out process. The email also will include procedures for students in highly exceptional situations who do not have a permanent residence or cannot return to their permanent residences, including some international students. Residents at Jardine Apartments will be allowed to remain at their apartments.

The university is in the process of determining how to address housing and dining refund requests. Once a decision is made, we will update the university’s COVID-19 website.

Making these decisions has not been easy, but the health of our students, families and communities is paramount. Making these decisions now allows students, faculty and staff to plan accordingly with some certainty as we all make arrangements to adjust to the rapidly changing situations.

Remember to check k-state.edu/COVID-19 for updates, the latest on cancellations and postponements, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Richard B. Myers

President