K-State establishes emergency fund for students, staff impacted by COVID-19

Kansas State University has established the #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund for students, faculty and staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contributions will be made immediately available to Kansas State University President Richard Myers so he can direct funds to the areas of greatest need.

"You've heard me say that K-Staters never shy away from a challenge, and we are facing unprecedented challenges as the impact of COVID-19 continues to unfold," Myers said. "I am encouraged by the can-do spirit of our K-State family to create new ways to teach, learn and now support one another. It's humbling to know that so many K-Staters want to help in the recovery efforts."

In addition to this fund, two other vital funds have been identified for support: Cats' Cupboard, K-State's food pantry, and the Emergency Student Scholarship Fund. Both of these funds directly enhance K-State's ability to serve its student population during this time.

"The K-State family has demonstrated amazing resilience, innovation and cooperation in the past two weeks, and there is still work to be done," said Greg Willems, president and CEO of KSU Foundation. "During this time of uncertainty, so many members of the K-State family have asked, 'How can I help?' That comes as no surprise, because it is just what K-Staters do. They step up when the family needs them."

Contributions to the emergency fund and other support funds can be made at www.ksufoundation.org. In addition, the KSU Foundation gifts can be made by mail or by phone at 785-775-2000.

