K-State football team doubles down on demands following student's tweet

The Kansas State football team have said they will not meet unless action is taken by the university following a tweet by one of its students, making light of the death of George Floyd.

Members of the football team have been posting an image that says:

“To our family at Kansas State: Due to the recent disparaging, insensitive, and unsettling comments made by a fellow student, we as a football team, after consultation with students from campus organizations as well as students from the general student body, feel it is best for us to stand with the students. We demand that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students. We have resolved that we cannot play, practice, or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.”

Senior defensive backs D.J. Render, Jonathan Alexander and Walter Neil, as well as sophomore wide receiver Malik Knowles are among some of the players threatening to boycott the program.

So far, the university said that they are reviewing their options.

A message from President Richard Myers:



The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university. We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms. — K-State (@KState) June 26, 2020

Head football coach Chris Klieman tweeted in support of his players.

“Our program and our coaches will continue to be part of the solution when it comes to racial injustice,” Klieman wrote. “I love our players and they know I have their backs.”

Our program and our coaches will continue to be part of the solution when it comes to racial injustice. I love our players and they know I have their backs. — Chris Klieman (@CoachKli) June 26, 2020

K-State’s Athletic Director Gene Taylor also spoke out against the tweet, saying it was “disgustingly inappropriate.”