K-State students, staff save person in cardiac arrest

Kansas State University students and staff were honored for their quick decisive action with a cardiac arrest patient last week.

Riley County EMS presented Emmé, Kennedy, Ian, and Officer Koharchik with challenge coins Friday (Jan.31).

"Their CPR training allowed them to quickly access the emergency response system, begin chest compressions, apply an AED, and defibrillator when prompted," Riley County EMS said in a Facebook post. "This all before Manhattan Fire Department and RCEMS crews arrived on scene to continue care."

Riley County EMS says without their knowledge and ability to initiate this process, the patient may not have survived.