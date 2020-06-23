K-State to require masks, coverings on most of university property

K-State announced Tuesday it has updated its policy and will now require masks or coverings on the majority of university property.

The university said the policy is effective immediately for students, faculty, staff, and visitors, including contractors and vendors. Face coverings must be worn over their mouths and noses while on campus.

The policy specifically mentions coverings in all hallways, public spaces, classrooms and other common areas of campus buildings. Face coverings also are required anytime people are unable to maintain 6 feet of social distancing — even inside an office or outside on K-State campuses.

"Face coverings help us prevent spreading the virus to others, even if we don't know that we have it," said Dr. Kyle Goerl, Lafene Health Center medical director. "This update to the face-covering policy will slow the spread of COVID-19 to help us in our plans to return to campus."

The university said reasonable accommodations and assistance related to the use of face coverings can be made through the ADA coordinator and the Student Access Center.

In addition, all students and employees will be required to complete the COVID-19 and Face Mask Safety Training. Failure to comply with face-covering requirements may result in denial of access to designated areas or activities.