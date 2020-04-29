K-State's Chris Klieman, Bruce Weber agree to salary reduction amid COVID-19 pandemic

With recent events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and in conjunction with University leadership, K-State Athletics today announced that selected coaches and senior level staff members have agreed to salary reductions for the upcoming fiscal year which begins on July 1.

Head football coach Chris Klieman and men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber have agreed to a 13 percent reduction, while all K-State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year will see a 10 percent reduction. Those who make between $100,000 and $150,000 will see their salary reduced by 5 percent. Combined, these salary reductions are expected to save the department approximately $1.5 million.

In addition, the department has cut its operating expenses by 10 percent, a savings of approximately $2 million, for the upcoming year.

“We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period.”

– k-statesports.com –

