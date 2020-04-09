K9 captures teen who posted photos of guns, drugs on social media

Wichita police arrested a teenage boy after he allegedly posted photos on social media of himself with guns and drugs.

Around midnight, WPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team executed a search warrant at a home in the 3900 block of West 31st Street South.

The search warrant was in reference to an ongoing investigation of the 17-year-old living at the home posting photos with guns and drugs on social media. Through the investigation, officers learned the boy was previously convicted of felony charges.

Upon the execution of the search warrant, the teen refused to exit the home. With help from a WPD K9 unit, the boy was arrested.

Police say the 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries from a dog bite.

Inside the home, officers recovered multiple handguns, a rifle, gun parts, gun magazines, ammunition, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

The investigation is ongoing, and it will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.