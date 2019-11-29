KBI: Kansas man killed in officer-involved shooting in Missouri

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended in the death of a Pittsburg man.

The KBI says the incident started around midnight on Friday, Nov. 29 as a police pursuit.

A Pittsburg police officer tried to stop a 2007 Toyota Camry near Quincy St. and Broadway St. because the tag came back registered to a different vehicle. The driver of the car failed to stop, and a police pursuit ensued.

The KBI says the Camry "became disabled" near the intersection of E. 540th Ave. and S. 270th St., along the Kansas and Missouri state line. The driver then got out of the car carrying a shotgun and ran east into a field, according to the KBI.

The KBI says the officer ran after the suspect into Barton County, Mo. where a shooting occurred and the suspect was struck.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Pelican of Pittsburg. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg where he died of his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The MSHP will lead the officer-involved shooting since the shooting happened in Missouri.