KBI, McPherson police investigate after man found dead inside mobile home

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the McPherson Police Department are investigating a McPherson man’s death.

They say police received a 911 call Monday from someone who reported finding a man dead inside a mobile home in the 100 block of South Kelly drive, in McPherson.

A little after noon, McPherson police arrived and found the man. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. Police asked then asked the KBI to assist with the case.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances as suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed," the KBI says. "The man will be identified once all next of kin have been notified."

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or leave an anonymous tip with McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

