KBI, Rooks County Sheriff's Office investigate after woman shot, killed

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations and the Rooks County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a woman who was shot Wednesday night in Rooks County.

The KBI says around 11:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office and EMS were dispatched to 701 Spruce St. in Woodston, Kan., after receiving a report that a woman had been shot at her residence.

At 12:08 a.m. on Thursday, 36-year-old woman Charity Northrup was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance around 1:15 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

No threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident. The investigation continues.