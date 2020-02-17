KBI arrests Topeka man following human-trafficking investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest Monday following an eight-month-long investigation into suspected human trafficking.

At about 6:30 a.m.m Monday, agents arrested 54-year-old Michael A. Anderson, of Topeka, for rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.

"Anderson as then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Formal charges are pending," the KBI says.

Following Anderson's arrest, KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team served a search warrant at a home where agents arrested Anderson. The KBI says the Kansas HIghway Patrol assisted in securing the scene.

Anyone with information about this case should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. You can also submit anonymous tips online at the KBI's website.

The KBI says the investigation is ongoing and it expects further arrests to come from this.