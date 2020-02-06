KBI in Cowley County assisting with search for body connected to Wichita homicide

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is in Cowley County in connection with a homicide investigation out of Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department says investigators were led to an area near 107th Street and 32nd Street South in Cowley County to search for the body of 50-year-old Jeffrey Jones, of Hutchinson.

Police received a telephone tip on Sunday, Dec. 29 which led to the arrest of 53-year-old Jeffrey Hill on charges of second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

A 50-year-old reported to Wichita police that Hill was involved in an alleged criminal homicide in the 2100 block of South Water earlier in the month and that the victim was taken to an unknown location outside of Wichita and buried.

Officers and investigators worked the case and determined Jones to be the victim. The examination of evidence and witness interviews led to Hill's arrest.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-559-2822.