KBI investigates Great Bend man's death in Ellsworth County as 'suspicious'

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ellsworth County Sheriff's Office investigate a man's death in the county they describe as "suspicious."

At about 10:35 p.m., the KBI says the Ellsworth County Sheriff's Office and EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of Olds Avenue in Holyrood after a resident called 911 to report "an unconscious man who had been outside and exposed to the weather for an extended period of time."

An ambulance took 56-year-old John O. Glenn III, of Great Bend, to an area hospital where he died during the early morning of Jan. 24.

"An autopsy was conducted and the preliminary autopsy results raised concerns that he may have died under suspicious circumstances," the KBI says. "On Jan. 30 (Thursday), the KBI and the Ellsworth County Sheriff's Office conducted several search warrants in Ellsworth County related to the investigation."

Anyone with information about Glenn's death should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Ellsworth County Sheriff's Office at 785-472-4416.