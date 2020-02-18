KBI investigates death of Junction City police department employee at work

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the death of a Junction City Police Department employee after an incident occurred Tuesday morning in the police department’s parking lot.

The Junction City Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, to investigate the circumstances of the man’s death. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded.

At around 9:10 a.m., a Junction City police officer exited the police department and discovered a 58-year-old civilian employee who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. At this time, there is no evidence that a crime occurred, but a full investigation is being conducted. No threat to the public exists related to this incident.

The employee will be identified once all next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.