KBI investigating inmate death at Lansing Correctional Facility

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Saturday death of an inmate at the Lansing Correctional facility.

According to a Kansas Department of Corrections press release, Joshua Kaiser died early in the morning.

The KBI investigates all KDOC offender deaths. Kaiser's cause of death is still being investigated - investigators are still waiting on results from an autopsy.

Kaiser was convicted in a 1993 carjacking and murder in Topeka.

KDOC says Kaiser was granted parole in the death of 33-year-old Tim Riley of Topeka, but he was still serving a sentence for an aggravated battery in Reno County.