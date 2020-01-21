KBI responds to officer-involved shooting in Rush County

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 12:39 PM, Jan 21, 2020

RUSH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Rush County.

The KBI says the shooting started out as a vehicle pursuit by the Ness County Sheriff's Office. It ended in Rush County, along Hwy 96 near Rush Center.

No law enforcement officers were hurt, says the KBI. A man was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The KBI says its crime scene response team is on the scene.

We have a crew headed to Rush County and will update you on the shooting on the KWCH app and KWCH.com.

 