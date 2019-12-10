KBI serves search warrants at Cloud County Sheriff's Office

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations served several warrants in Concordia on Tuesday (Dec. 12) including at the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center, 2090 E. Fort Kearney Rd.

The KBI said the search warrants relate to an investigation into alleged misconduct by personnel of the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation was initiated on June 4, 2019, and is ongoing. Investigators have not said exactly what kind of misconduct they're looking into.

Currently, no arrests have been made.