A 59-year-old man is dead after a crash Saturday on the Kansas Turnpike.

The crash happened just after 5:33 a.m. on I-70 mile marker 411.2 in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi tractor was stopped in the second lane of westbound I-70, east of 110th street when a Jeep struck the rear.

Christopher Deason, of Kansas City, Kansas, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

KHP says Deason was not wearing a seatbelt.