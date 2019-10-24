KDA confirms cases of vesicular stomatitis in horses in Sherman County

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) was confirmed Wednesday in horses in Sherman County in northwest Kansas.

This makes Kansas the eighth state this year to have confirmed cases of VSV, the department of agriculture says.

"VSV is a viral disease which primarily affects horses, but can also affect cattle, sheep, goats, swine, llamas and alpacas," the KDA explains. "The disease is characterized by fever and the formation of blister-like lesions in the mouth and on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, ears, hooves and teats. Infected animals may refuse to eat and drink, which can lead to weight loss. Vesicular stomatitis can be painful for infected animals and costly to their owners. Humans can also become infected with the disease when handling affected animals, and can develop flu-like symptoms."

The virus is primarily transmitted from biting insects.

"Owners should institute aggressive measures to reduce flies and other insects where animals are housed," The KDA says. " VSV can also be spread by nose-to-nose contact between animals. The virus itself usually runs its course in five to seven days, and it can take up to an additional seven days for the infected animal to recover from the symptoms. Premises with animals diagnosed with VSV are quarantined until at least 14 days after the last affected animal is diagnosed. There are no USDA-approved vaccines for VSV."

You can find more information on VSV and how you can help keep your animals from catching it on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website.

The KDA says the infected horses in Sherman County all reside on the same piece of private property and the KDA has quarantined the livestock on that property.