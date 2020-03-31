KDHE: KCK church conference identified as 'place of exposure' for coronavirus

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says people who attended a recent church conference in Kansas City, Kan. "may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19)."

The Kansas East Jurisdiction's 2020 Ministers and Workers Conference at the Miracle Temple of God in Christ, located at 2106 Quindar Blvd, in Kansas City, started March 16 and concluded March 22.

"This event has been identified as a place of exposure for multiple people in Kansas who have since become ill and tested positive for COVID-19," the KDHE says.

Symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2 to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The KDHE says other, rarer symptoms that could develop include malaise, sore throat and diarrhea.

"If you develop any of these symptoms, but are not ill enough to seek medical care, you must stay home for at least 7 days after symptom started or for 72 hours after fever is gone (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and with a significant improvement in symptoms, whichever is longer," the KDHE says. "If you develop these symptoms and need to seek medical care, call your healthcare provider beforehand to inform them that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and require medical attention."

The KDHE says if you attended the March 16-22 church conference in Kansas City, Kan. and develop or have developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, you should call your local health department which will conduct a confidential investigation to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.