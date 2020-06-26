KDHE deploys mobile unit to assist with COVID-19 testing for underserved populations

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday announced that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has deployed a Mobile Testing Unit to assist communities with COVID-19 testing for underserved populations.

“In order to combat the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopen Kansas, our public health experts must be able to track the scale and scope of this virus,” Governor Kelly said. “Working with local communities and public health officials, this mobile unit helps us reach the vulnerable populations that are experiencing barriers to testing access.”

The KDHE is working with local health departments and other health organizations to identify places throughout the sate that would benefit from the mobile-testing service.

The Mobile Testing Unit is a van outfitted with COVId-19 laboratory-sampling equipment. The unit is available to travel as requessted.

The unit's first appearance is set for Saturday (June 27) at an Advent Health/Mercy and Truth Medical Missions event in Wyandotte County.

“We recognize there are disparities with COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Part of our testing strategy in Kansas is to alleviate the barriers to getting tested.”

Kelly's office said the Mobile Testing Unit will collect samples while at each site and then send them to the Kansas Health and Environment Laboratories for processing. Results will be available in one to two days.

Anyone interested in having the Mobile Testing Unit in their community can coordinate with their local health department or reach out by email to COVID-19@ks.gov.

